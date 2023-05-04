Sanmi Michael, Rockers Band continue to push African tunes to global audience

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sanmi Michael is a singer, songwriter, music composer and live performance artiste. He has always shown a great inclination and love for music. His skill and discipline, uncommon in many chaps of his age, invariably earned him a spot in a professional choir at the age of 6.

This was no doubt, the start of his steps to stardom. At a tender age, Adesanmi would listen to music at the feet of his father and grandfather, as well as many other notable musicians at that time which had invariably, inspired an innate desire to do music in him.

Sanmi and his Rockers band does gospel, contemporary, and inspirational songs. The elements that make up their music is the introduction of the traditional feel into the music, their choice of lyrics and how they deliver the song.

Speaking about what makes himself and his band exceptional he shared that, “Our ability to inculcate tradition into any genre of music is one of the things that stands us out. Also our creativity and how we interpret songs help us stand out. We might play the same song another band is sings but you’ll definitely get a different feel when rockers band handle the music cos of how we interpret sounds and our musical arrangements. Also our ability to compose songs and write our own songs is also one of the characteristics that stands us out from other bands.”

Over the years, he has collaborated with and shared the stage with top artistes such as; Shuga, Beejay Sax, Psalmos, and many others who featured in his first debut album, “Expression”, in 2015 with hit songs such as, “Sinmile” and “Ori Mi”. Having composed songs in English, and Yoruba languages, his talent infuses a cultural intersection into the international music industry. With listeners across the globe, his music has aided the acceptance of African Languages in Western climes.

Adesanmi released two more albums after his debut album “Expression”. His latest singles, released not long ago, “Osuba” and “Serio Live” have received great attention in the media space, with ample airplay across various radio stations in Nigeria. The majority of his music is sung in local dialects and the manner in which he expresses his music is unique to the people of Nigeria.

Sanmi Michael has proven himself to be World Class, performing for prominent Nigerians such as Nigerian businessman, real estate magnate, and philanthropist Sir Olu Okeowo as well as performing at events organized by top organisations and corporations within and outside the nation such as; International Brewery, Multichoice, Nigerian Brewery, SAMSUNG, to name a few.