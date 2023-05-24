Sanitary pads: No girl deserves to miss school – Thembi Shilenge

South Africa’s crypto queen and CEO of Crypto Dimension Academy, Thembi Portia Shilenge has continued to demonstrate that indeed charity begins at home.

The Entrepreneur who is also a woman filled with passion to help the girl child recently touched the lives of over 50,000 school girls.

Thembi Shilenge went home to her village, Mmakaunyane and donated over 50000 sanitary pads to 5 schools.

“My Crypto dimensions team (Crypto Dimensions is my company name) decided to give back to the community in celebration of Youths Day. We chose my village, Mmakaunyane where I was born and raised, because of the situation there. At Mmakaunyane, there are no facilities especially for the girls. We have donated about 50000 sanitary pads to 5 schools namely, Khubamelo Primary school this is where I began my education, then we did Mmasempane primary school, Mmakaunyane high school, Makgatlha Nong primary school and Dirisanang secondary school,” she stated.

The alumna of the Tshwane University of Technology also noted that they were able to have a successful charity project with the help of Mbekwa.

“We did this charity sanitary campaign with the help of mmakaunyane mayor Mr Mbekwa. I always believe charity begins at home hence I chose the village where I was born and raised. And I believed it made a difference in a girl’s life, the aim was to restore a girl’s dignity. No girl deserves to miss school or class due to lack of sanitary pads. And it helped also to restore back the confidence as we didn’t just donate but we were educating these young girls the importance of education,” she added.

Thembi Shilenge also avowed that she is contemplating broadening her philanthropic engagements before the end of 2023.

“My greatest dream is to provide the best health and pharmaceutical programmes in Africa. We can have as many charity institutions as possible but health is an issue we struggle with in Africa,” she said.