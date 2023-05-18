Saka, Haaland lead nominees for EPL Player of the Year awards [See Full List]

The Premier League has unveiled its nominees for the Player of the Year award.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are the Manchester City representatives, while Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have also been nominated.

In the manager category, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi made the cut.

The Young Player of the Year nominees were also released with Gabriel Martinelli, Aleksandr Isak and Haaland leading the cast.

See full list:

Player of the season nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Young Player of the season nominees

Sven Botman (Newcastle), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Alexis Mac Alliser (Brighton), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Manager of the season nominees

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Marco Silva (Fulham)