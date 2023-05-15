S-South gave APC more votes than S-East, deserves Senate President – Sen. Akanbi

Akanbi

*Urges NWC to continue consultations

Following the controversy over the propriety of zoning the Senate presidency to the South-South instead of the South-East, a founding member of South-West Agenda, SWAGA, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, has said the South-South contributed much to the party’s victory than the South- East.

He said having produced the Senate President four times during the Obasanjo era, equity demands the position goes to the South-South.

Consequently, Akanbi, who said this in a statement, reaffirmed his support for the zoning arrangement of the APC National Working Committee, NWC.

His words:”This shall promote balance, equity and fairness required for necessary stability in our ethno-religious diverse country.

“Between 1999 till date, the South-East zone had their fair share of Senate Presidency with the following Senators on the seat Sen Enwerem, Sen Chuba Okadigbo, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen Pius Anyim

Whereas, the SS zone has never been opportuned during the time highlighted.

“Analyzing how Each Zone voted for President Elect Tinubu, the 2023 geopolitical presidential election result are as follows North West, 2,652,235, North Central, 1,742,993, North East, 1,185,458, South-West, 2,279,407, South-South, 799,957, South-East, 127, 605.

“Clearly, the South-Soutjlh zone contributed much more significantly, when compared to South-East zone.

“The NWC should therefore continue consultation with party leaders and interested parties.

“Without mincing words, the peaceful take off of the 10th National Assembly will enhance the economic recovery plan of the incoming administration. We must therefore get this right.”