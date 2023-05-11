S-Court verdict: Focus on delivering good governance, Oyetola tells Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

•Says it’s a win-win for Osun APC

•It’s a triumph for democracy —Ooni of Ife

•We’ll perform rites to make your reign peaceful, traditionalists assure Adeleke

FORMER governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, congratulated his successor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his victory as governor of the state.

Oyetola said he accepted the verdict in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The former governor had dragged Adeleke before the Election Petition Tribunal, after the July 16 governorship election, alleging that the election was marred with irregularities, asking the court to return him as the duly elected governor.

The tribunal had upheld the argument of Oyetola, ruling that Adeleke did not win the lawful majority votes and declared him as the winner.

However, the Court of Appeal reversed the lower court’s decision, affirming the victory of Adeleke, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Also, the Supreme Court further affirmed the victory of Adeleke as duly elected Governor of the state.

We presented a good case —Oyetola

Oyetola, in a statement, urged APC members and his supporters to accept the judgement as the will of God and move on.

The statement reads: “We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens.

“To our members and supporters across the state, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.

“I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will, therefore, continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate the development of our dear state. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the State, I urge you to focus on the delivery of good governance.

“Politics aside, the time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed or religion. Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great state. The security of the Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure.”

Ooni congratulates Adeleke, praises Oyetola

Also reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in a statement by his media aide, Moses Olafare, described the verdict as a triumph for democracy and the will of the good people of the state.

The monarch also commended Mr Oyetola for fighting his battle legally without hearing up the polity.

The monarch said: “Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing your resilience courage, and commitment to the service of your people. Throughout the legal process, you have demonstrated exemplary leadership and a steadfast belief in the principles of justice and fairness. Your perseverance has finally resulted in the realization of your rightful mandate, bringing hope and inspiration to countless individuals who believe in the power of democracy.

“The people of the state have placed their trust in you, and we do not doubt that you will work tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations and dreams of the citizenry. Your passion for public service, your vision for progress, and your unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people will undoubtedly guide you in the path ahead.

“I also salute the former governor; Gboyega Oyetola to have equally patiently pursued his case through the judiciary without heating up the polity.”

We’ll perform rites to make your reign peaceful, traditionalists tell Adeleke

Meanwhile, the Traditional Religious Worshippers Association in Osun State, TRAWSO, yesterday, assured Governor Adeleke of its resolve to perform rites towards ensuring a peaceful reign for his administration.

The group, in a statement, by its President, Dr Oluseyi Atanda congratulated him on the Supreme Court verdict and urged him to ensure harmonious relationships among people of diverse faith living in the state.

It also advised the governor not to hesitate to discontinue every wrong policy of his predecessors, but to hold onto the good ones for the state to rise further in the comity of states in the country.

The statement reads: “We congratulate our governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

“God has made him governor and we will continue to work hard to appease our ancestors for him to have a peaceful reign as the leader of the state.

“We are non-partisan religious group and we assure Governor Adeleke of our continued support.

“Whenever he feels a policy he inherited or initiated is not working, he should discontinue it, but the working policies of those before him in office, he should continue with them in the interest of the state.

“All the necessary rites to make the land peaceful during the reign of our amiable governor will be done and we believe he will also extend hands of fellowship to us and avail us the opportunity to relate with his administration. We assure him of our support.”