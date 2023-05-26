S-Court slams N2m against PDP for poke nosing into APC’s affairs

The apex court in Nigeria, Supreme Court has on Friday slammed two million naira fine against the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for poke nosing into the affairs of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Court also affirmed the eligibility of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the presidential election that held on February 25, 2023.

It noted that PDP’s appeal lacked merit and warned counsel to advice their client against filling this kind of suit.

“The instant appeal was unnecessary and counsel should do better to advice their client against filing this sort of suit in future,” Justice Adamu Jauro, said.