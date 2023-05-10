S-Court affirms Adeleke duly elected Osun gov

•Power belongs to God —Osun gov

•Support Adeleke to develop state, Buhari tells Osun people

•PDP congratulates gov; BVAS has come to stay, says Atiku

•We’re not happy, but winner must emerge —Osun APC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Shina Abubakar & John Alechenu

THE Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected Governor of Osun State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, held that there was no scintilla of merit in an appeal that was lodged against Adeleke’s election victory by the former governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Though the panel was headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, it was Justice Emmanuel Agim that delivered the lead judgement.

According to the apex court, Oyetola and the APC failed to prove that Adeleke was a beneficiary of over-voting that occurred in 774 polling units in the state.

It noted that the appellants were unable to produce any Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, machine that was used in any of the polling units to establish their allegation, but merely relied on a report they obtained from the back-end server of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Justice Agim said: “It is glaring that the Appellants did not provide in evidence, any BVAS, but sought to prove over-voting using a report of examination of INEC’s database or backend server.”

The court held that since it was not in dispute that the BVAS contained a record of accredited voters in each polling unit, “it is, therefore, the only direct and primary record of voters accredited at polling units on Election Day.

“Therefore, the case of the Appellants that the Presiding Officer was bound to instantly transmit several accredited voters through the BVAS has no support.”

On the issue of Adeleke’s educational qualification, the apex court held that the Appellants failed to prove the allegation that he submitted forged certificates to INEC, beyond reasonable doubt.

It held that the issue had since been resolved by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Consequently, the apex court said that it found no reason to set aside the earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which upheld Adeleke’s election victory.

The tribunal had on January 27, in a split decision, nullified Adeleke’s election.

The Justice Tertsea Kume-led three-member panel tribunal, in its majority verdict, upheld a petition that was brought before it by Oyetola of the APC who came second in the election.

Meanwhile, following an appeal that was lodged by Adeleke and the PDP, the Court of Appeal, on March 24, reversed the judgment of the tribunal.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that there was merit in Adeleke’s appeal.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, both Oyetola and the APC took the matter before the Supreme Court where they also lost on Tuesday.

Power belongs to God —Adeleke

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Governor Adeleke said his victory has the establishment of God’s authority and supremacy.

Speaking shortly after the Apex Court affirms his victory as the duly elected governor, he said the will of God has survived the anti-masses plot of evil forces.

The governor said: “This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. This is the day, our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived the anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore, celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him. State power is of God and he bestowed it on whoever he wishes. I will remain God’s driven, divinely inspired and I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the people.

“As a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my lord justice, your affirmation for the truth and people’s will, consolidate and strengthen our democracy.

“On behalf of the Osun people, we appreciate you and adore your love for justice and equity.

“I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me, you will find a true pro-people governor.

“I seek the support of all Osun residents and citizens, irrespective of party affiliations. This is our state and we must join hands to develop it.

“My people of Osun State, the good job continues, we wrap up the implementation of our five points agenda. We shall focus on grassroots development. We shall embark on the agricultural revival of our dear state. Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment and underdevelopment. You shall truthfully feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.”

Adeleke needs support, Buhari tells Osun people

Also reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, urged the people of Osun State to give the government of Senator Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said: “With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.”

BVAS has come to stay, says Atiku

Also reacting to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the victory of Governor Adeleke, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, has come to stay as a legal instrument for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Office, said: “We are all witnesses to the copious references to the BVAS technology in coming up with this judgement.

“The law governing our elections has truly brought power to the people, and those power-mongering politicians who believe that they can freely subvert the inherent power of democracy now have their hopes dashed.

“We must not put the laws in our hands but remain vigilant because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

It’s a well-deserved victory—PDP

On its part, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said: “The Supreme Court verdict serves as the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Osun State as expressed at the Polling Units, in their resolve to free their State from oppressive, retrogressive and anti-people forces.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the Judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.

“The PDP commends the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

We’re not happy but winner must emerge —Osun APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, however, described the verdict as painful, adding that it recognises that a winner must emerge in the contest.

The APC, in a statement by its Acting Chairman and Director of Media, Messrs Tajudeen Lawal and Kola Olabisi, stated that the party received the judgement with equanimity and placidity.

The party noted that there is no way that “we can fault the judgement of the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land even though we are not happy with the judicial decision.”

The statement reads: “We received the verdict affirming the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke with equanimity and placidity bearing in mind that in a contest, someone must emerge the winner. The Supreme Court decisions are final and cannot be challenged in any other court of the land.

“While we are congratulating the beneficiary of the judgement, we make bold to state that we shall not be found wanting in playing our expected opposition roles to keep the government on its toes.

“The members and supporters of our party should refuse to be downcast with the current political situation in the state as the nature of politics is that one doesn’t win all the time.

“The prevailing condition of the winner(s) of today does not make him the perpetual winner as the political office which was contested for is a tenured one for four years after