Ruto suspends 27 Kenyan govt officials over contaminated sugar

By Biodun Busari

Kenyan President William Ruto has suspended 27 government officials in connection with the illegal sugar that was imported into the country in 2018.

According to local media, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) flagged the imported sugar for want of expiry date specification.

KEBS marked the 20,000-50 kgs bags of sugar as unfit for human consumption and consequently ordered that it be destroyed at the owner’s cost by either burning or burying.

But it was later decided that the consignment be conversed for industrial ethanol use, which was to be executed under the joint supervision of KEBS and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), within a multi-agency framework.

The process of turning the product into ethanol can only be done at four agencies, which include Kenya Wines Agency and Agro-Chemical and Food Company Limited (ACFC).

However, the process did not take place and the sugar was irregularly diverted and unprocedurally released to the Kenyan market, the reports said.

“The conditions relating to open and competitive enlisting of the distiller were breached and the applicable taxes were not paid,” a notification by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei read in part.

“It is noted that the Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury and Economic Planning, and Investments, Trade and Industry, have sanctioned administrative action to suspend the following officers pending investigations.”

Among those sacked are KEBS Managing Director Benard Njirani and other senior officials of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Njiraini is among top officials who were, Tuesday, grilled by police over the sale of condemned sugar worth more than Sh163 million.

Other Kebs officials suspended include Dr Geoffrey Muriira, Director Quality Assurance and Inspection, Hilda Keror, Manager Inspection, Mombasa Port Office, Liston Lagat, Assistant Manager, ICDN Nairobi, Rono Birgen Chief Manager, ICDN Nairobi, Stephen Owuor, Principal Officer and Peter Olima Joseph – Inspector, Mombasa.

Also suspended are Kenya Revenue Authority officials, Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) officials, DCI officers, and national police service officers among others.

KRA officials suspended are Joseph Kaguru, Mwanja Masinde, Stephen Muiruri, Moses Okoth, Doris Mutembei, Chacha Hondo, Carol Nyagechi and Derick Kago.

Police officers affected are George Mithamo and Joel Kirui while those from DCI are Bernard Ngumbi and Raphael Mwaka.

AFA officials affected are Oscar Kai and Patrick Magut.

Others are Joseph Malta Mweni (Port Health), Isacko Bonai (NEMA), Stephen Cheruiyot (Anti-Counterfeit Agency), Daniel Ngugi (KEPHIS), Willy Koskei (EACC) and Edwin Ruto (KPA).