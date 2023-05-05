Russia’s mercenary group, Wagner to leave Bakhmut over shortage of ammunition

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023. Press service of “Concord”/Handout via REUTERS

By Biodun Busari

Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary force would pull out of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut that they have been trying to capture since last summer.

Leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin revealed this in a dramatic announcement on Friday that his forces withdraw on May 10, Reuters said.

Prigozhin said the withdrawal would end their engagement in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, stating heavy losses and inadequate ammunition supplies.

He also asked Russian defence chiefs to insert regular army troops in their place, the report said,

“I declare on behalf of the Wagner fighters, on behalf of the Wagner command, that on May 10, 2023, we are obliged to transfer positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps to lick our wounds,” Prigozhin said in a statement.

“I’m pulling Wagner units out of Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition, they’re doomed to perish senselessly.”

The Kremlin declined to comment and there was no immediate reaction from the defence ministry, which said the offensive on Bakhmut continued with paratroopers supporting assault units as a Ukrainian official said Russia was bringing Wagner fighters from elsewhere to fight in Bakhmut.

Bakhmut, a city of 70,000 people before the start of the war, has taken on huge symbolic importance for both sides because of the sheer intensity and duration of the fighting there.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia’s attempt to capture it and Prigozhin said his men had taken all but 2.5 square kilometres of the city which he said was 45 square kilometres in total.