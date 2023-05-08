Russia launches ‘biggest’ kamikaze drone attack against Ukraine

By Biodun Busari

Russia has launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine which resulted in explosions overnight in the capital, Kyiv.

BBC reported that air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said five people had been injured in what was termed the “biggest” kamikaze drone attack so far.

One person was killed in the attack on the southern Odesa region and Ukraine’s Red Cross said its warehouse was hit.

The attack marked the fourth attack in eight days on Kyiv and this occurred just 24 hours before Russia celebrates Victory Day.

The annual holiday commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, a conflict the Kremlin has baselessly tried to draw parallels with since launching its invasion of Ukraine last year.

After a pause in Russian attacks on civilian targets in recent months, which saw Kyiv go days without an attack, Moscow has intensified its air raids over the past week ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Ukrainian military said the latest Russian raids – which lasted for more than four hours and were launched shortly after midnight – saw Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones swarm across the country.

Klitschko said nearly 60 drones had been launched by Russia, describing it as the “biggest” such attack so far.

He added that all 36 drones had been destroyed over Kyiv, but five people had been injured by falling debris from downed drones.