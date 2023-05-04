Russia accuses US of Kremlin drone attack, considers retaliation

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

By Biodun Busari

Russia accused the United States of masterminding a drone attack launched by Ukraine on the Kremlin.

The Kremlin, Thursday, has said Ukraine carried out the attack with two drones targeting to kill President Vladimir Putin — a charge that Kyiv has denied.

It further said those attacks had reached “unprecedented momentum” adding that retaliatory measures could be taken, according to The Defence Post.

“Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Kyiv only does what it is told to do. Washington should understand clearly that we know this,” he said.

Peskov said Putin was working in his office in the Kremlin as normal on Thursday but added that security measures in Moscow would be beefed up following the attack, which the Kremlin said occurred in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

About the Victory Day slated for May 9, he said, “Of course, everything will be strengthened. Everything has already been strengthened in preparation for the Victory Day parade.”

Russia has also reported a series of drone attacks on oil facilities and train derailments, blaming Ukraine.

“The terrorist and sabotage activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gaining unprecedented momentum,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.”