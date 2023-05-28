Rudegyale M-crest announces new album “Broken”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Joanabel Henshaw, Nigerian singer professionally known as Rudegyale, has announced the completion of her upcoming album titled, Broken.

The “Location” crooner made the announcement in a statement to press men, as she also appreciated the contributors in the album.

Rudegyale told her fans she made the album with them in mind.

“So thankful. I finished my album days ago! Love you all for real,” she wrote.

Commenting on why she settled for the title, Broken, she said: “Its therapeutic and of course, it signifies healing.”

The singer added, “I made this album for my fans. The songs are basically about a girl that is broken in many aspects of life; a girl who has never experienced genuine love in a relationship.”

Hinting on her motivation for the album, she said, “Criticism, stereotypes, and unfair conclusions by people.

“These are people who know nothing about being “me,” yet are quick to judge.”

Rudegyale told her fans that Broken would be available soon on major social media platforms.

Rudegyale had late last year revealed the title of her next album and its release date. Fondly referred to as M-crest, the singer assured her fans that she would not let them wait for too long before coming out with the new album.

A graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, the artiste who hails from Cross River State got her first break in 2013 when producer TeddyBanty helped her produce her first single. Since then, she has been unstoppable, recording new songs and performing at show