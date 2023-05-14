Rotary rakes in N399m for community projects in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Rotarians in Nigeria have raised the sum of N399m ($570,000) for community projects, despite the country’s poor economic situation.

The fundraising achievement was announced by District Governor Goddy Nnadi at the district conference held in Abuja weekend.

During his speech, Governor Nnadi commended the Rotary clubs for their outstanding efforts in carrying out various community projects, including the provision of power, clean water, healthcare, and education.

He explained that the achievement by the Nigerian Rotarians was a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of giving back to the community.

Nnadi said, “Despite the poor economic turn in Nigeria, Rotarians pulled their weight and we made five hundred and seventy thousand-dollar N399 million ($570,000).

“I must commend all the clubs who embarked on and completed prodigious projects this year.

“We built a mega blood bank in Akure, conducted eye and hernia surgeries in Abuja, Kaduna and Akure; We restored dilapidated school blocks in Jalingo, Kubwa, Jos and Ilorin; we provided incinerator at UCH, Ibadan; provided birthing kits in Jos; built mega toilets and bathrooms for girls’ schools in Abuja and Akure; planted trees in Kano, Abuja, and Jalingo; built school blocks and Primary Health Care Centres in Sauka; provided solar powered light to villages; provided motorized wheel chairs to polio victims and launched Public Image programmes in Ibadan.”

He also highlighted the clubs’ commitment to building a Peace Centre, which will serve as a hub for capacity-building on peace and conflict resolution initiatives in the nation