Rotary Club of Osubi screens 200 persons for cervical, prostrate cancers

No fewer than14 challenging cases of cervical and prostrate cancers, were detected when Rotary Club of Osubi, under District 9141 organised a two – day free cervical and prostrate cancers screening in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

President of Rotary Club of Osubi, Nosa Ogie, who made the disclosure in an interview, yesterday during the medical outreach held at Osubi Health Centre, Trade Fair Complex, Osubi said that the Club was exploring ways to advise those with the challenges on further treatment.

Whilst noting that the free medicare was made possible due to grant from District 9141 of Rotary International, explained that his burning desire for the programme and the success recorded by his predecessor, necessitated the medical outreach which targeted 100 males and 100 females.

Secretary of Rotary Club of Osubi, Malik Abubakar, said that the medical outreach, which include free screening for BP and Blood sugar, saw 50 women and 50 men being screened on the first day, with same number going through the checks on day two.

Coordinator of the medical outreach, Dr. Ikenna Ogbonna, ensured that the beneficiaries were given medical briefs on cervical and prostrate cancers, before commencement of the screenings.

One of the beneficiaries, Rachael Oboh, commended the programme and thanked Rotary Club of Osubi for the initiative.