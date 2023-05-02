Ronaldo ‘wants to leave Al-Nassr’ just months after joining

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to quit Al Nassr less than a year after making the switch to the Saudi giants.

Ronaldo moved to the Middle East after his contract at Manchester United was terminated in November followng his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 38-year-old agreed a two-year deal worth £175m-a-year but after only 13 appearances (in which he has scored 12 goals), is already looking for a move away.

However, El Nacional claimed that the Portugal international has been offered the chance to return to Real Madrid, albeit in a non-playing role as a club ambassador.

They said: “Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed.”

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s partner, is also said to be hoping for a return to the Spanish capital, where the couple first met.

Ronaldo is one of Los Blancos’ greatest-ever players having scored 451 goals in 438 appearances.

During his time at the LaLiga side he won: four Champions League’s, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, two LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.