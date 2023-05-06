Home » Sports » Rodrygo’s double sees Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win Spanish Cup
May 6, 2023

Rodrygo’s double sees Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win Spanish Cup

Real Madrid hat-trick hero Rodrygo

Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius.

But Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender. 

