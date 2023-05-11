Rocky actor Dolph Lundgren opens up on 8-year cancer battle

Rocky actor Dolph Lundgren has revealed he has been secretly battling cancer for eight years as he opened up about his diagnosis for the first time.

Dolph Lundgren, 65, rose to prominence in 1985 thanks to his breakthrough role in Rocky IV which saw him portray Soviet boxer Ivan Drago.

Almost four decades later, Dolph has spoken out on his health as he revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, but chose to keep his diagnosis private.

The Hollywood star explained that the first tumour was found in his kidney eight years ago and he received treatment for it.

However, the cancer later spread to his lungs, spine, liver and stomach, and in 2020, he was told the cancer was terminal.

Lundgren said: “There was a tumour in my kidney and they took it out in 2015 …but then they did a biopsy and it was cancerous.”

The actor also opened up on how was told he had 2-3 years left to live by one doctor after his cancer returned.

Lundgren then sought a second opinion, after which he put on a treatment which has resulted in the tumours shrinking.

In a clip from the interview, while still wearing a hospital gown, he says: “It’s the day after my surgery, they took out one tumour, then they took out another two they found and another three small ones. Hopefully it’s cleaned out, if it dies, it dies.”

In his interview on In Depth with Graham Besinger, Lundgren also recounted how he found out the cancer had returned three years ago.