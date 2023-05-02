Road crash claims lives of three Clergymen in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Road crash on Tuesday claimed the lives of three Anglican church clergymen, Ekiti-Oke Diocese along Otun–Iro Ekiti road in Moba council Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the deceased Clerics were travelling from Ipere-Ekiti to Iro-Ekiti when their bus somersaulted and they died instantly.

Five other clerics, who sustained injuries have been taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido Ekiti for treatment, while corpses of the three clergymen were also deposited in the morgue.

It was gathered that one of the deceased, Reverend Felix Okeowo who was transferred from Saint Peters’ Anglican church Ipere Ekiti, was on his way to assume duty in his new station in Iro-Ekiti, when the incident occurred.

The identities of the other two Clerics were, Reverend Arije of Saint James’ Anglican Church, Eda Oniyo Ekiti and Reverend Omotoso of Saint Mary’s Anglican church, Ewu Ekiti.

Also, a relative of late Reverend Okeowo, simply identified as Mrs Cecilia was said to have died in the crash.