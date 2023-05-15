Rivers: Man slays mother for refusing him money to buy hard drug

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – POLICE in Rivers have arrested one Owate Bode for hacking his mother dead in Eleme, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State for allegedly denying him money to buy hard drug.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Spokesperson, Rivers Command who confirmed the incident that happened Saturday, said the suspect has been transfered from Eleme Police Division to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

SP Iringe-Koko confirmed Sunday that the suspect had confessed smashing the mother’s head with a hoe as the Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong orders thorough investigation of the alleged murder.

A source narrated that the suspect, “had demanded N10,000 from the mother which he intended using to buy hard drug but his mother refused, so he smashed her head repeatedly with a hoe, killing her

“The suspect was apprehended by the community youth and handed over to the Police as the corpse of the mother, a public primary school teacher, has been deposited in a mortuary.

“