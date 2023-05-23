Rivers Guber Tribunal: Cole denies withdrawing petition

Cole

As party chieftain alleges PDP hand in APC U-turn

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, has assured supporters that he will pursue his petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 election to a logical conclusion.

Cole in his social media handles gave the assurance Monday night following the withdrawal of the APC from the petition challenging the victory of Peoples of Democratic Party (PDP) Similiayi Fubara as Rivers governor-elect at the tribunal hearing on the petition in Abuja.

The APC candidate stated, “I formally denounce the false rumours that have been circulating regarding our petition against the results from the Rivers State governorship election. I assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice.

“Despite attempts to undermine our efforts, I want to emphasize that we are working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard. We remain undeterred and resolute in our efforts to fight for what is right until justice is served.”

Meanwhile, chieftain of the Rivers APC, Joe Korka-Waadah, has accused Rivers PDP of inducing the reported withdrawal of the APC from the petition challenging Fubara’s victory.

Korka-Waadah alleged, “What more will the PDP in Rivers state not do in order to distract APC from the case of a stolen mandate before the tribunal. Why are they scared if they do have a strong case?

“I advise our good people of Rivers state to ignore these deliberate antics. It is as flimsy as it is intended to deceive. Rivers APC is in court, and Pastor Tonye Cole is willing and able and is standing tall in his quest to redeem the mandate Rivers people gave in that election.

“Do not be deceived. We will not waiver, and we shall not be moved.

At the end of the day, we shall claim back our stolen mandate.”

Responding, a PDP chieftain and former Reps member, Ogbonna Nwuke said, “No amount of blackmail or baseless claims can change the fact that Fubara won clean and square.

“There is nothing Cole won’t blame PDP for as a sore loser. Cole and his confused troop ask for the tribunal to be moved to Abuja. Now they are in Abuja and he’s abandoned, yet he blames PDP. People should know when to end a fruitless chase.”