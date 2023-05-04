Ritualist who offered N1m bribe to Police, other suspects paraded in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a serial killer cum ritualist, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, who recently offered a N1 million bribe to police operatives in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state to enable him to escape arrest.

Ayangbesan was one of the 14 suspected criminals paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The Police boss said Ayangbesan has over the months, being on the police’s wanted list over a case of ritual killing involving him and eight others, who are currently standing trials before the court, been traced to his hideout in Ijade Iloti axis of Ijebu Ode where he was arrested.

Addressing newsmen during the parade, Oladimeji explained that the suspected ritualist was responsible for the killing and dismembering of a victim identified as Oyindamola Adeyemi, wherein he took custody of her two legs before selling her other body parts out for ritual purposes earlier in April, this year.

He was, however, said to have been on the run since the arrest of his other seven accomplices before luck ran against him last weekend in Ijebu Ode, where he offered the N1 million bribe to the officer that arrested him.

Oladimeji also paraded an alleged notorious cultist, Adebayo Adenuga, whose name he said has been prominently featuring in series of cult clashes that have rocked Ijebu Ode and its environs in recent times.

Oladimeji disclosed that the arrest of the criminals was as a result of the strategic “operation flush out the criminals” embarked upon by the command, which forced all its tactical units to go hard on the criminal elements across the state.

The Police Commissioner also paraded a notorious cultist, Adenuga and four other cultists who engaged the police in a gun duel, while preparing for a supremacy battle with another secret cult group in Elega area of Abeokuta.

Other suspected criminals paraded included six armed robbery suspects and two others held for car theft, while various locally manufactured guns, live and expended cartridges, as well as other assorted charms were recovered from them.