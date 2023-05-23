Rising Star Matthew Eguavoen using paintings as medium to draw attention to issues affecting Africa

Matthew Eguavoen (b.1988, Edo State) lives and works in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Matthew Eguavoen is a contemporary artist with a singular style. Far more expressive than the traditional portrait, the Lagos-based artist uses colour and composition to raise questions about gender, race and history, particularly linked to Nigeria and Africa

In his portraits, Matthew uses a combination of oil paint, acrylic paint, charcoal, and graphite pencils to document stories that encompass the emotions and demeanour of his muse to the viewer of his work.

Matthew explores in his figurative and portrait paintings. He depicts the vulnerability and openness associated with expressing the feelings of love, as well as the apprehension of protecting one’s self from heart break and ulterior motives. His work addresses the lack of awareness on mental health, especially depression. Due to the stigma associated with mental health, conversations about depression are not often had, hence information, and resources required to deal with depression are sparse and the effect of societal pressures and timelines seton youths to achieve certain goals by a specific age (marriage, financial goals, family responsibilities).

Eguavoen, wants to give voice to the impact of Slavery in Africa and its people. The extinction of African traditional values and the growing sensation of religion in Africa, importation of western moral and cultural values.

He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he obtained a Bachelors in Science for Civil Engineering and Structures. In his final year at the university, Matthew decided to pursue his passion for creating art through self-study, where he continued his artistic development. Matthew didn’t start painting till was 25 years.

Matthew ́s works are featured in collections across West Africa, USA, Europe, and North America. His first Solo Exhibition was in April 2022 in France, with Afikaris Gallery, entitled Egbé Okpá, in which Matthew Eguavoen proposed a personal and intimate body of work, taking the viewer into the heart of his emotions, in the footsteps of his own experience. The exhibition was extremely well received by the public and aroused a lot of interest among collectors and field experts who acquired a large number of the exhibited paintings.

After several group shows and international Art fairs, Matthew then went on to collaborate with PM/AM Gallery in London for a one-month Art Residency in October 2022. The Residency received a wide range of positive responses from studio visitors, curators, art institutions and collectors within the British art community, which also led to his first Solo Exhibition with PM/AM Gallery. He has recently been featured in Noise Magazine’s latest Issue.

Matthew as an emerging artist has proven his great potential and unique perspective in art, he continued his artistic development and has participated in some very interesting exhibitions.