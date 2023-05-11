Rihanna’s baby name finally revealed one year after birth

Rihanna

After more than a year since giving birth, iconic singer Rihanna has unveiled the name of their son.

The “Diamonds” singer and partner A$AP Rocky reportedly named their first child RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the official certificate of live birth.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seemingly took inspiration for their son’s name from the music producer and Wu-tang leader RZA.

As for the nearly-1-year-old’s middle name, it is inspired by his father’s middle name — A$AP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Rihanna has notably been seen sporting Wu-Tang Clan t-shirts, and RZA merch, since giving birth.

The songstress is expecting a second child with A$AP Rocky after she revealed her baby bump during her high-flying Super Bowl halftime show in February.