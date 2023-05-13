RichGrace offers free surgeries, dedicates medical facility in Ogun

In what could be described as a lifeline, over 150 residents of Mero Village, in the Ilogbo area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government, Ogun State have benefitted from free medical services such as medical consultation/surgery, dental and optical services as well as laboratory tests.

This is courtesy of the RichGrace Family Healthcare Foundation based in the United States of America (USA) and the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The medical mission trip commenced on Monday, with the dedication of a medical facility, RichGrace Center which is sitting on two acres of land comprising 16 wards for women and children, restrooms, a kitchen, a laboratory, an open space for ante-natal, sensitisation and seminar.

The event continued between Tuesday and Thursday, with a variety of free medical services.

People were seen trooping into the facility to benefit from the free services as a team of surgeons, medical doctors and health workers from Ogun State and Osogbo, the capital of Osun State were on the ground.

The event was rounded off on the weekend, in Abeokuta, the state capital, with a reception marking the 80th birthday of Onilogbo of Ilogbo – Asowo, Oba Samuel Olufemi Ojugbele.

One of the beneficiaries was 60 years old Ajayi Florence who was there to remove her tooth following toothache for over a year.

Another was 33 years old Ismaila Fabiyi who underwent hernia surgery.

According to him, he was diagnosed with a hernia about six years ago his surgery was to gulp about N90,000 aside from laboratory tests and drugs. He said, ” As I was thinking about how to raise money, three people died in the hospital and this discouraged me. I ran away from there and could not do the surgery.

” When I heard about the free surgery, I gave it a trial and it worked,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Sakiru Okunade also had his tooth removed by the medical team.

Some other beneficiaries said they benefitted in all other aspects of the free medical services.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after the event, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RichGrace Family Health Care Foundation, Christianah Olugbenga Oladipo, said the foundation was founded about 20 years ago but was dedicated about eight years after.

The abroad-based CEO said her experience in the medical sector which spanned some decades is instrumental to the free medical services she is offering.

She said, ” We just dedicated this building on Monday and the plan is to have a three- day medical mission for the people of Mero and its environs.

” The services are free as we have a team of medical doctors, nurses and health workers rendering the services.” She said.

Going back memory lane, she said, ”From inception, the mission of this foundation is to help the downtrodden. Fortunately, my career as a nurse has helped me to accomplish this. Pregnant women and children under twelve years old are our main focus.

‘ ‘We believe there should be no discrimination and the less privileged should have equal access to health services just like the rich. Regardless of who you are, you should enjoy affordable health care services.’ ‘ said the CEO.

Journey to Mero

The Abeokuta- the born nurse said, ‘ ‘Our initial site was at Olorunleke, near Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State but due to resistance, we relocated to Mero where we were received with open alms. With the present location, the hospital will serve about 10 communities.

‘ ‘The goal was to reach 100 people daily, for three days but the number was reduced due to heavy downpours.

So far, we have done hernia surgeries, circumcision and some minor surgeries. dental services and free laboratory tests for some people.

‘ ‘The government advised us to extend the services to families and we have earmarked part of the facility for emergency cases in order to stabilise our inpatients pending referral to general hospitals.’ ‘

She said the name, RichCare was coined from her parents’ name, Richards and Grace who are of blessed memories.

One of the partners and elder sister to the CEO, Joy Akintunde applauded the programme.