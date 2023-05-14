Revamp your electricity system with solar energy, Roland tells Nigerians

Nigeria faces a major challenge in providing a reliable and uninterrupted power supply to its citizens. However, a game-changing solar energy provider is offering a sustainable solution to the power crisis in Nigeria.

With a goal of ensuring that individuals, businesses, and industries throughout the country can access uninterrupted electricity, Steady Energy Ltd is spearheaded by the visionary founder and CEO, Roland Ezeahurukwe. Through his innovative solar technology and dedication, Steady Energy Ltd is lighting up homes and powering businesses in Nigeria.

In a recent interview with Roland, he shed light on some of the struggles that the electricity sector in Nigeria has been facing, as well as how Steady Energy Ltd is effectively tackling them. When asked about the challenges, he said, “One of the biggest challenges of the sector is inadequate power supply. Many Nigerians struggle with constant power outages that result in the need for alternative sources such as generators coupled with the excessive electricity bills that keep on rising every month.”

Steady Energy Ltd is revolutionizing the Nigerian electricity industry with its breakthrough solar solutions and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. “We are fully committed to delivering top-of-the-line solar energy solutions that provide uninterrupted electricity to Nigerians,” he stated.

Driven by Roland’s commitment and determination, Steady Energy’s ingenious and customer-focused approach is set to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s electricity sector. He stated, “Our customer-focused approach is what makes us stand out in the solar industry, and that is what enables us to build mutual relationships with our customers. Our team of experts works meticulously with every customer, identifying their specific energy needs and providing personalized solar solutions that align with their budget and lifestyle.”

“By listening carefully to our customers and understanding their individual energy needs, we hone our expertise in creating innovative solutions that are tailored to meet those specific needs. It is through this dedication to customer satisfaction that we are able to offer dependable, sustainable, and cost-effective solar energy systems that address their electricity issues.”

When asked about pricing, Roland elucidated, “At Steady Energy, we understand that solar energy systems can be a big investment, that is why we offer flexible payment plans to make the transition budget-friendly. With our flexible payment plan options, our customers can spread the cost of their solar energy system across 12 months in instalments, making solar energy more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

“If you’re looking for a reliable and efficient way to power your home or business, Steady Energy Ltd is here to help you achieve your goals without any financial strain,” he added.

During his discussion of the company’s vision and future plans, he expressed, “Our vision is to become the premier solar energy provider in Nigeria, enabling households across Nigeria to benefit from the advantages of renewable energy.”

The Nigerian electricity sector has faced significant challenges, but with the emergence of resourceful solar energy providers such as Roland Ezeahurukwe, these challenges are being properly dealt with. By offering creative solutions and prioritizing customer satisfaction, Steady Energy Ltd is on a prime journey of making uninterrupted electricity a reality for Nigerians.