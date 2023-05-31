Retirees charged to monetise skills against old age poverty

By Cynthia Alo

Retirees and potential retirees have been charged to leverage technology to monetize their skills as a way of helping them avert over-dependence on government, family members and the society.

Managing Director, Norwiche Limited, an organization that provides consultancy and mentorship programmes, Mrs. Hetty Ugboh, gave the charge during the 2023 Retirement Readiness Workshop organised by the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Finance.

She called on the government and other relevant agencies to work together and ensure that a retirement workshop is carried out from 5 to 15 years before retirement, to engage the future retirees on retirement challenges and ways to avoid old age poverty.

“This would properly equip the retirees and the future retirees on best decisions to take around proper finance goals to avert over-dependence on government, family members and the society,” she stated.