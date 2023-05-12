Retired General to Tinubu: Let your appointments reflect fairness

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A retired Major-General of the Nigerian Army and former acting Military Governor of the defunct South-Eastern State, Dr Oluyemi Bajowa, has passionately appealed to the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ensure his appointment reflects the diversity of the country.

Gen Bajowa noted that equity and fairness in his administration would further safeguard the peace and unity of the nation.

He said this during the opening of the 10th Synod of the Diocese on the Coast at Ebenezer Anglican Cathedral, Ilutitun in Okitipupa, Ondo state.

According to him ” as the nation embarks on building a new Nigeria, principles of fairness, equity, justice, and the rule of law, should reign supreme and be prioritized.

“Nigeria is presently engulfed with the problems of decadent and vices of moral compass, corruption, unemployment, poverty, hunger, and insecurity, which is compounded by a defective unitary constitution. These challenges require God’s intervention.

“God Who hears, cares, and divinely intervened to save all of us during the Covid-19 pandemic; the same God, with our ardent prayers, will continue to care for us, as the nation now embarks on building a new Nigeria, in which the principles of fairness, equity, justice, and the rule of law, should reign supreme.

Bajowa explained that the selection of the theme of the Synod, “The God who hears, cares and intervenes” is timely, apt and divinely inspired.

The retired General commended the Bishop of the Diocese on the Coast, Rt Revd Oluseyi Pirisola for his visionary and purposeful leadership, exemplified in his cerebral, hardworking, motivating, and endearing humility.

Bajowa said, “Personally, I feel highly impressed with the tremendous development of evangelism, Christian fellowship, and the sense of belonging that existed in the Diocese on the Coast since you took over episcopal responsibilities of the Anglican Diocese on the Coast.

He noted that ” The innovative and fresh ideas introduced in your era thus far had made Christian religion more appealing to the younger generation, for service in the Lord vineyard.”