Restaurant workers find colleague’s body in freezer

A file photo of Arby’s restaurant

By Biodun Busari

Workers of a popular fast food restaurant, Arby, located in Louisiana, in the United States have found the body of a fellow female staff inside a freezer.

According to the Police, the horrified workers discovered the body at around 6 pm on Thursday.

Daily Mail said the officials said they are now waiting for a coroner’s autopsy to identify the victim and cause of death.

According to the New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter, the cause of her death has not yet been determined.

Laseter told local news networks that it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler.

The police said they have launched an investigation into the “suspicious death” after the corpse of the staff member was found in the freezer.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” Laseter said.

The Police Chief added that while the death looked suspicious, an accident may not be totally ruled out.