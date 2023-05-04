Rescued Chibok schoolgirl delivers baby boy in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it had rescued two additional girls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, nine years after their abduction by Boko Haram in 2014.

The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ali said that Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus, both serial numbers two and 103 in the list of the missing victims, were rescued on April 21, 2023, by troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion Bitta at Lagara, under the 21 armoured Brigade Bama during Operations.

He said that Hauwa Maltha, 26 year old, and Kibaku by tribe from Jila in Chibok local Government of Borno state, and her 3-year-old baby were rescued.

He explained that while in captivity, Hauwa got married at Gulukos, a village in Sambisa forest, to one Salman, a cameraman to Abubakar Shekau.

“Salman later died in Lake Chad. Thereafter, Hauwa Maltha got married to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had 2 children for him who later died due to sickness. Muhammad, her second husband, was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa forest during clashes between Boko Haram/ISWAP,” he said.

“Hauwa who was about 8 months and 2 weeks pregnant during the time of her rescue delivered a bouncing baby boy on 28 April 2023 while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima at 7 Div Medical Hospital and Services,”he said.

Ali explained that while in captivity, 26-year-old Esther was forcefully married to one Garba, also known as Garus, a Boko Haram fighter who was killed during troops offensive operations on terrorists’ enclaves.

“She was later married off to another insurgents, Abba, in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa forest until her rescue by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

“Since their rescue, they have undergone thorough medical examination along with their babies and are adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further administration.

“These results are evident as troops have rescued about 14 Chibok girls recently.

“The girls rescued so far include; Aisha Grema, serial number 11 on the abducted Chibok girls list, Hannatu Musa, number 7 on the list, and Sera Luka, number 38 on the list.

Others are; Ruth Bitrus, number 41, Mary Dauda, number 46, Hauwa Joseph, number 18, Falmata Lawan, number 3, Asabe Ali, number 12, Jankai Yamal, number 20, Yana Pogu, number 19, Rejoice Sanki, number 70 and Hassana Adamu, number 35,” he said.

He assured the people of the North East in particular, that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute and determined in neutralizing all vestiges of terrorist elements as well as criminals marauding the North East and returning total and long lasting peace to the region.

“Our immense appreciation goes to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs for their strategic guidance and provision of requisite logistics and operational platforms which have spurred the continuous successes,” he said.