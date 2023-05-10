Reps urge APC to reconsider stance on 10th NASS leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus at the House of Representatives has appealed to the party to reconsider its stance on the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.



Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, and also an aspiring for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly said when he led the lawmakers to the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, announced zoning the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly to the South-South in favour of Sen. Godswill Akpabio.



The party also zoned the Deputy Senate President to the North- West, Speaker of the House of Representatives to North-West and the Deputy Speaker to the South-East.



Mr Felix Morka, the APC scribe had said that the party took the zoning decision after consultations with stakeholders and meeting with the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.



Wase however, said that none of the lawmakers was consulted before the party came out with the zoning formula.



“As I speak to you sir, I want to say categorically that none of us here was approached or consulted, even for a second to find our opinion and thought on what was going to be done or what has happened.



“Unfortunately, while watching television, we saw the spokesman of our party confirming that there was negotiation or consultations and that was why those lists were produced,” Wase said.



He said the development was unfortunate, adding that the party was supposed to galvanise its lawmakers.

“That is the crux of the matter and we feel betrayed by that action. We feel that our contributions are not recognised, we feel as if we are not members of this family.



“We feel that we have given our best, but now our best is no longer needed,” he said.



He said some of the lawmakers had reached out to members of the National Assembly Committee to express their aspirations.



“We might not have reached all, we will also try to do that.



“And we have tried also to reach all, or most critical stakeholders around the country to ensure that we have the buy-in of our leaders,” Wase said.



Responding, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman said the party would continue to consult on the issue with a view to possibly review the zoning formula on leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.



“We cannot but try to live to the article of faith to our great party, we have listened to you, we don’t intend to open discussions right now with you in respect to your submissions.



“Like some of you who listened to a release from this office, we did say very clearly that we would endeavour to do more consultations so we can carry along greater number of our party members.

“There is nothing we do that may not be challenged here and there, but let us be able to attend the best possible to consult with people.



“Giving them their right of fair hearing before we can say yes, we are changing positions or we are not changing positions,” he said.



Adamu thanked the lawmakers for the visit and for being open to the party’s leadership with their greviance.



“I plead with you in good conscience to give us a little time to take a good and better look at your presentation.



“I appreciate you on behalf of my colleagues, and I want to assure you that God in his infinite mercy will guide us to ensure that we do what is acceptable for all.



“I assure you that we would do all the consultations and we would get back to you,” Adamu said.

NAN reports that the lawmakers that visited included: Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Yusuf Gagdi (APC – Plateau). Muktar Betra (APC–Borno), Mariam Onuaha (APC –Imo), and Sada Soli (APC – Kastina).

Others were: Femi Bamishile (APC – Ekiti), Abubakar Nakraba ( APC –Nassrawa) and Ahmed Jaha (APC –Borno).