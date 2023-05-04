Reps to INEC: Flush out millions of dead persons from registered voters list

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to flush out fictitious, dead persons names from the contemporary registered voters.

The House also urged the INEC to carry out public enlightenment for Nigerians to be aware of what makes the voters register bogus with dead and fictitious names

The parliament also urged the electoral umpire to develop a software mechanism where families who lost their loved ones can report the demise of a particular Permanent Voters Card (PVC) number and delete such names from the INEC register, polling unit and Ward, while ensuring that whoever does not vote in two election cycles (back to back) should be deleted from the INEC register as a non-existing person.

The resolution was sequel to a motion titled “Urgent Need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) To Clean Up Its System of Dead and Fictitious Registered Voters”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Leke Abejide.

Abejide in his motion said that INEC also published his late father’s name on the register.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission’s register contains millions of dead and non-existent persons

“It was glaring in the last general election as names of the dead were still displayed in the voters’ register including my deceased father who died long ago.

“Millions of fictitious non-existence voters have their names on INEC registered due to multiple registrations by Nigerians with the intention of rigging elections but with the advent of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) such faceless individuals can no longer vote.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance with the resolution.