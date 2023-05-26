Reps receive report on JV, PSC probe, others  

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives at Thursday plenary received the interim report on the Joint Venture (JV) Businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The report was laid following a motion by the chairman, House committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubakar Fulata and seconded by Hon. Abbas Adigun.

The report was presented by the ad-hoc committee to “Investigate the Structure and Accountability of the Joint Venture (JV) Businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation”.

Moving the motion, Fulata said: “That the House do receive the Interim Report of the Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Structure and Accountability of the Joint Venture (JV) Businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from 1999 till date”.

The report however deferred to another legislative day for consideration.

Similarly, the House also received the report of its Committee on Defence laid by its chairman, Babajimi Bension on “a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, Cap D4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Enact the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2023 to Operate, Maintain and Control Subsidiaries and Ordnance Factories for the Manufacture, Storage and Disposal of Ordinance and Ancillary Stores and Materiel; provide a Comprehensive Framework for the Regulation of the Manufacture, Distribution, Storage and Disposal of Defence Articles, Support Research activities in Defence Related Fields and for Related Matters”.

Other reports received included that of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Need Investigate Failure/Inability of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to promote widespread availability and usage of Mobile Telecommunication Network Services throughout Nigeria laid by the chairman, Hon. Bamidele Salam and that of tthead-hoc committee on the Need to Verify Capital Projects Executed and Funds Repeated in Appropriations Act laid by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman.

The were also deferred to another legislative day for considerations.