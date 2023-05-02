Reps meet health workers over exclusion from 40% pay rise

.probe production, dispensing of international passports

urge NDDC to complete abandoned hospital project in AkwaIbom

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The leadership of the House of Representatives has slated Friday, this week, to meet with aggrieved health workers over exclusion by the federal government from the 40 percent pay rise for public servants.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced the date after a lawmaker, Hon. Samuel Adejare under personal explanation briefed the House that the workers may not likely benefit from the federal government pay package.

It will be recalled that resident doctors have given the federal government 2 weeks to ratify the exclusion or face an imminent strike.

Gbajabiamila however asked Adejare to schedule a meeting with the aggrieved health workers for Friday in his office to interface with the aggrieved health workers.

Also, at the plenary, the House adopted a motion by Hon. Mohammed Alkali on need to investigate the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service on the process of producing and dispensing the Nigerian International passport .

Presenting the motion on the subject matter, Alkali said that the investigation was necessary to account for the monies disbursed to the Nigerian Immigration Service for the production of the smart passports.

According to him, the contract of printing of the passports was awarded to a single hand-picked company which he said was a breach to the procedure of fairness, equity and transparency.

He called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to suspend the contract, urging that an Ad-Hoc committee be set up to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the contract process.

Adopting the motion, the House constituted and announced Hon. Hafis Kawu the chairman of the adhoc committee.

The committee was given 10 days to conclude the assignment..

In a related development, the House also adopted a motion moved by Hon. Idem Unyime to urge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete abandoned hospitals

and road projects in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

It urged the NDDC to include hospitals and road projects in the 2023 Niger Delta Development Commission Budget, while mandating its Committee on NDDC to ensure compliance.