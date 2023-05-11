Reps back Akeredolu, say APC’s zoning permutation to deprive North East of position

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Some members-elect have subscribed to the views of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who faulted the arguments in some quarters that the North East geopolitical zone cannot produce the Speaker for the 10th House of Representatives.

Apparently, the argument is to stop a frontline and leading aspirant in the race, Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betara from contesting because his zone has produced the vice president.

Akeredolu had while stressing the need for fairness and equity on the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zoning template for the next Speaker of the House, faulted the arguments being canvassed against the North East, describing as “insidious permutation”.

In a statement, he personally issued on Wednesday, Akeredolu said there was need for equity, justice and fairness in the zoning arrangements by the party.

“It is an insidious permutation that North-East will be deprived in the face of the unsavoury generosity dispensed through two slots to a particular geo-political zone. It is self-repudiating for one to argue, therefore, that the Speaker of the House of Representatives cannot also emerge from the North-East”, he said.

Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of the South West Governors Forum (SGF), described the zoning arrangement as a skewed one that reinforced injustice and enhanced inequity.

The governor specifically wondered why a political zone would be favoured with two slots at the instance of others in the “permutation” carried out by the ruling party.

Akeredolu said the intentions and motives of the zoning formula already represented early signs of steps aimed to tackle the hard-earned presidency seat for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A member-elect who does not want his name in print said that most of the lawmakers were with Governor Akeredolu in the submission that the permutation was to stop Betara.

The lawmaker recalled that the proponents of the idea failed to acknowledge that the current Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who hails from the South West geopolitical zone emerged as Speaker despite the fact that the incumbent Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo also comes from the same South West region and does his politics in Lagos State like the speaker.

The lawmaker however hoped that the leadership of the party would revisit the zoning arrangements and take an acceptable decision.