Reps ask FG to tackle rising incidences of road accidents

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC to tackle the growing incidences or accidents on the nation’s highway, especially Bauchi-Maiduguri highway.

The House also urged the Crops to provide office accommodations, and mobility and deploy additional personnel along the affected highways even as it called on agency to complete and equip their office located at Zalanga along the Bauch-Maiduguri highway and provide safety signage on dangerous areas of the affected highways.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion by Hon. Mansur Manu Soro at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Soro noted that the primary responsibility of government was to save lives and property.

He said “The available statistics which reveals that between January 2021 to December 2022, not fewer than 204 cases of road accidents were recorded on the three federal highways involving 1,895 persons out of which 237 deaths were recorded.

“The inadequate presence of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel along the affected federal highways and the lack of sufficient working facilities”.

He said unless the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rose to the challenge to address the situation, the loss of lives will continue unabated.

The motion when subjected to voice vote got the support of the majority and was adopted.