Rep. Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband of nearly two decades

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has file has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson after nearly two decades of being married.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” the Republican lawmaker said in a written statement Tuesday, according to the Colorado Sun.

“I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” Boebert, 36, said. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

“This is truly about irreconcilable differences,” she said. “I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Court documents obtained by the Colorado Sun list April 25 as the date of the couple’s separation with claims that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

According to the court documents, the process server said Jayson “was extremely angry” when served the divorce papers.

“I tried to hand him the documents, but [he] did not take them,” the process server said, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

“He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office,” the process server continued. “I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”