Rep-elect hails Wike’s support for Abbas, Kalu as speaker, deputy

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member-elect who is to represent Ideato North South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere hailed hailed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for backing the choice of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and the deputy speaker in the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Ugochinyere who’s the communication adviser to Tajudeen Abass/Ben Kalu (TBK) group, was among the many members-elect who accompanied the duo to visit the Governor on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, Ugochinyere who recently declared his support for the preferred candidates with 62 other members-elect said Wike’s support had given them assurance of victory.

Recalling his earlier statement where he declared support fot both Abbas and Kalu, Ugochinyere appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to stepdown for them

He said “I and my other colleagues supporting APC’s anointed candidates, are again urging members-elect of the ruling and opposition parties to join hands and support Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu.

“Just like I disclosed few days ago, this visit to the Governor Wike, and more which will follow in the coming days, is a testament that we are ready for Nigerians to know that the TBK Group is fully in support of Abass and Kalu for speaker, deputy speaker of the incoming tenth national assembly.

“We thank Governor Wike for supporting this great duo. I took time to analyze the background of Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu, they both have similarities, their track record shows men with focus, believes in hard work, competent and humble.”