Render account of allocations to our Council – Enugu indigenes tell Council Chairman

By Anayo Okoli

PEOPLE of Aninri Local Government Area have requested the Chairman of the Council, Chief Ajah Bennet Ogbonna to accurate account of allocations that came to the council in the last one year.

Led by Okafor Samuel, the people have through their lawyer, D. A. Anneke, written to the council chairman asking him to make available the funds allocated to the council in the last one year and how they were expended.

They are making the request under the Freedom of Information Act.

In the letter, they asked for “a detailed and proper account/explanation of the revenue allocated to Aninri Local Government Council for the period of April 2022 to April 2023”.

“Our clients demand is for your office to render detailed information and account of all money/allocation received by Aninri Local Government Council within the period of April 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

“It is our clients information that they are aware that the Local Government Council received allocations for these period but the amount received and the expenses claimed by your office were shrouded in secrecy. No meaningful explanation was given regarding the allocation received and what they were used for, despite several oral demands.

“Our clients have right under the Freedom of Information Act 2011 to receive the requested information within the time specified, which is 7 days from the receipt of this letter.

“You are advised to comply with this demand within the specified time otherwise our clients will approach the Court to compel you to comply accordingly.

“Further to the above, our clients also request to have access to all the records relating to the allocations and expenses of the Local Government Council within the period as earlier mentioned”, the letter stated.