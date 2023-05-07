Rema makes history, enters Guinness World Record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made his debut in the Guinness World Book of Records.

The Benin-born artiste pulled off the feat with his global hit song ‘Calm Down’ which made history as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart).

Guinness World Record recognised Rema for achieving the epic feat in a statement on its website recently.

It confirmed that Rema was being recognised for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

This feat now sees Rema join the likes of Femi Kuti, Wizkid and other Nigerian musicians with Guinness World Records.