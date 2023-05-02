Release Kanu to me before leaving office, Uwazuruike tells Buhari

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Founder/Leader of the Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has renewed his earlier call to the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being detained in the custody of the Directorate of State Services, DSS, on or before his May 29 handover date.

Uwazuruike in a press statement issued on his behalf by the Director of Information/ Senior Special Assistant to BIM/MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, stressed that effecting the quick release of the Pro- Biafra activist would no doubt, serve as a parting gift to the South East region.

Worried by the continued detention of Kanu even after several courts of competent jurisdiction had ordered his unconditional release , the BIM/MASSOB leader described such action of the federal government as a total disregard of the rule of law and a violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Uwazuruike who holds the traditional title of Ijele Ndigbo (the biggest masquerade in Igbo land), however, urged Buhari not to leave the release of Kanu to the incoming government as it might seem as if the exercise is all about bulk passing.

“Listening to this my special appeal will be seen to be following the democratic principles and norms”, he posited.