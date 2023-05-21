Release evidence of meeting with investors in Paris – Atiku’s aide dares Tinubu’s team

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the team of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to release evidence of his alleged meeting with investors in France.

Bwala stated this in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Atiku’s spokesperson insisted there were no meetings between Tinubu and any investors in France.

Bwala claimed that the Jagaban only met with politicians and lobbyists from Nigeria.

“Now that he (Tinubu) has finished his so-called official visit to meet with investors, etc, I dare them to release the photos of those meetings.

“I bet you if they release the photos, the foreign investors would turn out to be Nigerian politicians and Nigerian lobbyists from Nigeria,” he stated.

This comes following Tinubu’s exit from Nigeria about 10 days ago barely 2-weeks after he returned from his post-election vacation.

Tinubu, last week, met with presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris.

Recall that Tinubu had travelled on May 10, amid speculations that he had travelled out again on medical grounds.

But, his aide, Tunde Rahman, said in a statement that the Presiden-elect had left the nation to carry out some tasks.

Rahman said Tinubu would use the opportunity to fine-tune the transition plans, programmes and his policy options with some of his aides.

He added that during the visit, Tinubu would engage with investors and other key allies.