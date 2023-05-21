Recover remaining Chibok girls, others – Experts task incoming Govt

Tinubu

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Experts in civil society and media have highlighted the opportunity for the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recover the remaining girls, including Leah Sharibu, who are still in captivity years after the Chibok girls abduction.

The experts made this call after a media screening of a documentary that showcased the lives of survivors, parents, and siblings of the Chibok girls’ abduction in Abuja yesterday.

During a panel discussion, they noted that the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014 has remains a painful memory for many Nigerians, stressing that the incoming administration has a unique chance to make significant progress towards finding the girls and reuniting them with their families.

The panelists also discussed the need for sustained advocacy and pressure on the government to take decisive action towards the rescue of the remaining girls.

They highlighted the importance of collaboration between civil society groups and the media in keeping the issue in the public eye and making progress towards finding the girls.

Adaora Sydney-Jack, a panelist and Executive Director of Gender Strategy Advancement International, emphasized the need for the government to be more forthcoming in giving feedback and information to galvanize action towards the rescue of the girls.

She said, “The gaps between the time when the girls got missing, and the social mobilization of the social media and attended by the traditional media was a lot of time and in between that, the international media and other countries have already taken a turn to decide what narrative that the story should take.

“The government needs to be more transparent and communicate more with the families and stakeholders. We need to know what they are doing and what steps they are taking to bring back our girls.”

Hamzat Lawal, another panelist and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development (CODE), echoed the same sentiment and stressed the importance of stakeholders continuing to give a sense of hope to the families and survivors.

He said, “We need to keep hope alive and continue to press for action to ensure that this new government, and maybe one way we can hold them to account is that the person who has emerged as the next Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, was the sitting governor when this happened.

“So, maybe he would use the Office of the Vice President or the presidency infrastructure to respond to this call-to-action.”

On his part, Murtala Abdullahi, a journalist and panelist, raised concerns about the lack of information available to Nigerians regarding the care of the rescued girls and their families.

He said, “We need to know what the government is doing to support the girls and their families. Nigerians need to hear more about the care and rehabilitation of the girls that have been rescued.”

In her contributions, Bukky Shonibare, Executive Director of Invictus Africa and member of Bring Back Our Girls Movement, emphasized the role of the media in creating a spotlight on the issue and making it a priority for the government.

She said, “The media needs to keep the issue in the public eye and create a sense of urgency. Whatever the media creates a spotlight on, the government will take as a priority of the people.”

Dr. Gloria Puldu, the Founder of LEAH Foundation and panelist, encouraged the media to be more resilient and continue holding the government accountable.

She said, “We will to keep pushing the government to do more and hold them accountable for their promises. The media has a critical role to play in ensuring that the government takes action towards the rescue of the remaining girls.

“We will want to encourage you be more resilient. Do not allow the government in any way to sabotage your efforts or to suppress your voices.”