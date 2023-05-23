Recording Artist, Jurum says artists who pay for streams are killing the culture

Rising star Nigerian rapper Obi Ogbonnaya, (professionally known as The Real Jurum), gave his fifty cents on a new trend among artists who allegedly pay for streams, social media likes and billboard chart placement in order for their music to trend.

“This kills the culture of real music where you know you hit the charts because people genuinely loved your work lyrics and content. Like the og’s [from] back in the day – Chamillionare, Travis Scott who [represent] Houston.” said Jurum “I see artist now trending, not because the song is good but [because] it was paid for. This is killing the culture, real talent, and giving birth to clout chasing.”

Jurum, who stylistically blends his sporadic rhymes over a variety of genre sounds (including Hip-Hop, Soul, UK Garage, House, Techno, and Acoustic), has been performing professionally since 2009 (previously under the moniker, Mateo Vic). Jurum (aka Big Ju) has expanded his range to better suit his authentic self. Additionally, Jurum feels the Nigerian entertainment industry is doing great, and it has taken over the diaspora clubs and parties.

Jurum’s new single, “Big Ju Party”, has been gaining attention and gradually climbing the billboard charts. He says that “My music growth is strictly from the love of my homies. I have a community of people over the years who have loved my work, and keep rooting for me. Money can’t buy that street love – it’s pure.” The artist is currently signed to Vito Records in Houston, Texas (United States).

Check out Jurum’s latest releases on yhe following platforms:

