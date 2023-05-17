Reconciliation moves: Why I disagree with Tinubu’s method of governance — Bode George

FOLLOWING moves to reconcile him and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, declared that though he bears no grudge with Tinubu, he, however, disagrees with his “methodologies of governance.”

George also said he will not congratulate the President-elect on his victory, just as he reiterated that he has nothing personal against the former Lagos governor.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, George disclosed that he disagrees with Tinubu’s “methodologies of governance, his ways of managing the resources of the land for the benefit of the people.”

His words: “It’s not impacting on the people. I’m a thoroughbred Lagosian. I was born and grew up here; there is so much degradation.

“First, Femi Gbajabiamila had been here. We had discussions, and I told him all the things I would want them to do in Lagos. What matters to me is that let Lagos be like the best city in the world; make life more meaningful and impact the minds of the people positively, because the power rests with the people.

“But if there is nothing rather than that, the method of management, the financial management will be completely despicable. So, I said to them I have no objections and as far as I’m concerned there is nothing personal. If whatever he had done to me in the past, as a Christian, vengeance is not mine.

“So, for me, the last option, the last request was that we should, whether the court has finished or the court has not finished or the processes are over — I should join the others to go and congratulate Bola Tinubu as our group, Wike and Seyi had done.

“I said I’m not Seyi and I’m not Wike. I’m much older than them, that’s their opinion. For me, if peradventure, at the end of the analysis, our party is looking forward to winning at the court. If I jump ship, what would I look like? Like a swine, like a traitor?

“I was born into a political family in this Lagos and respect for what is right, what is just, what is fair, those are the ways of my upbringing.

“Nothing personal. If they say he has won and I said that it is for me to decide whether I would live under his control, and he cannot individually control me, I won’t break the laws.

“So, let’s wait until the outcome of the Supreme Court.

“For now, I don’t agree with going to say congratulations. I will never. Bode George will never do that.”