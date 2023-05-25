Recognising June 12 means show of courage – Tinubu hails Buhari 

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extolled President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit during his administration to honour Chief M.K.O Abiola in recognition of the June 12, 1993 elections.

According to Tinubu, the act was a show of courage from Buhari to set the records straight and heal festering wounds.

The incoming president reflected on this during his speech following his conferment with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He described Buhari’s decision to honour Abiola as one marked by bravery which many, in times past, avoided.

Tinubu said, “President Buhari, you have shown courage in taking tough decisions others avoided, on such decisions is to recognise the injustice of the annulment of 1993 elections. To designate June 12 as a democracy day, and to bestow the nation’s highest honour on Chief M.K.O Abiola.

“As much as anyone could, you reached back into history to set the records straight and heal the festering wounds. The justice you did lends special meaning to today as the people have put their trust in us. You have done your part, Mr. President; now a great duty will descend on me.”

Tinubu will on May 29 be sworn into office as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.