Real Madrid’s Vinicius won’t be suspended for red card

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will not be suspended after receiving a red card in Sunday’s LaLiga match at Valencia, in which he was also racially abused.

Tthe Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) made this known on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger was sent off in stoppage time by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea for striking an opponent following a scuffle with Valencia players in which Vinicius appeared to be grabbed around the neck.

Vinicius had earlier been racially abused by fans at the Mestalla Stadium, which led to the game being halted for 10 minutes as the player pointed out people who were abusing him in the stands.

“The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee’s assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision.”

“The fact that he [the referee] was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened.”

Vinicius is now free to play in Real Madrid’s next LaLiga game at home to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, however sources have told ESPN that he is a fitness doubt for the match after missing training on Tuesday due to pain in his left knee.

He was left off Madrid’s squad list for the game, announced before his suspension was rescinded.