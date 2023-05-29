Real Madrid striker Benzema mulling exit amid €200 million Saudi Arabia offer

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, could be on his way to Saudi club side Al-Ittihad.

It is understood that the France international is mulling an exit from the Spanish capital after a staggering €200 million contract for two seasons was offered to him by Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

This is coming after an initial offer was turned down by the Frenchman with the Tigers now back with a much-improved package.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyon and has gone on to score 353 goals and has provided 165 assists in 647 matches.

The French attacker was in impressive form in the 2022–23 season as well. Despite spending spells on the sidelines due to injuries, he bagged 30 goals and six assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Benzema is Los Blancos’ second-highest goalscorer ever, only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.