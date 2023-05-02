Real Estate: Stakeholders harp energy crisis, seek sustainable housing innovations with technology solutions

Stock photo.

By Peter Egwuatu

Stakeholders in real estate have decried the energy crisis as well as warned about climate change that affects the housing development in the country.



To this extent, the stakeholders at a three-day 2nd edition of the Unleashed 4 Takeover Real Estate Conference which began on Monday in Lagos, with the theme:” Re-Shaping Real Estate in Africa” called on estate developers and other stakeholders in the industry to introduce sustainable housing innovations in Nigeria through its deployment of technology solutions to elevate the living experience of its residents whilst keeping prices affordable.



Speaking at the Conference on Tuesday, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, Founder of Nedcomoaks and developer of Victoria Crest Estate. shared his thoughts and experience in real estate and how he has been able to strive in the real estate industry from absolutely nothing to one of the recognized developers in the country.



He said: “Global warming is real and we need to prepare as developers of real estate. We have to initiate moves of solving the energy crisis as well as pay attention to climate change. Climate Change is real as we begin to see a gradual increase in the earth’s temperature generally due to the greenhouse effect caused by increased levels of carbon dioxide and other pollutants.”



Continuing, he said:” For us as an organization, consistently, we want to keep improving on our present situation. And so for those things that you think are groundbreaking, we are usually very futuristic because we know that a lot of people are also watching us. And we know the dilemma for everyone who disrupts you; Do you want to disrupt yourself, or do you want competition to disrupt you? So for us to consistently remain relevant, we need to keep disrupting ourselves.

And so one of the things we begin to see from us, we just have to use equipment in our estate and I can tell you for free that we’re going to have solar system to power plants, that plants will be a hybrid, a mixture of generator completely off-grid turbine generators, as well as solar system to provide energy for the factory. There are lots of things that we have lined up for the company. As you know, today, most of our plants use renewable energy. We do biogas to ensure that the gas is reusable as cooking gas for homes. There are lots of things that we keep doing. I always promise you, it is not a victory yet as you know 10 years ago and I can tell you for sure that five years down the line things have changed. Most importantly, we are championing the advocates that our climate deserves a whole lot of attention, better attention than it is getting today.

If all of us pay attention to our climate we won’t be creating a problem for our society. If you look back, you go to the east and south there were some people

displaced last year due to the flooding and those are the impacts and effects of climate change. It is real. And so all of us as stakeholders are concerned and everybody just needs to study the changes and make the adjustments in our lifestyle, just to make our society and environment a better one for all of us.”

In his own presentation, Dr Odabor Ejumudo, a real estate sales expert said: “There is a housing deficit in Lagos with 23 million people. We have 4.9 million household size; we need to meet 3.2 million housing deficit and 4.6 million houses needed with 1.49 million residential units. So as marketers and developers, we have a lot of role to play in ensuring that we meet the needs of Nigerians given the housing deficits.”

On sales strategy for real estate, he said:” 23% of Nigerians are middle class and you can access them.

20% of your efforts give you 80% of your result. So in marketing, you can apply the 80/20 % rule. Using this rule allows you to focus on the most important things in life by prioritising tasks. There are 12 principles that will make the sales guru shine.”



Another speaker, Fela Durotoye, a nation builder and Chief Executive Officer, GEMSTONE GROUP.

who spoke on visionary leadership and charged the real estate stakeholders to always create an impact in the industry to bring the desired change the country requires.



The list of corporate clients in the private sector and governments that have been assisted by Durotoye in their quest for phenomenal service leadership culture and corporate transformation management spread across different spheres of the economy.



According to him: ” We as the visionary leaders of this industry have a role to play in developing real estate. Leadership is not about title, age, size or selfish interest. Leadership is about taking action, making things better, and solving problems. Blaming is not a leadership quality”.



He further noted that there are 10 shared values in leadership.



He said:” I have mentored over 15,000 leaders in business, enterprise, education, religion and the professional services sectors on the platform of The Fela Durotoye Leadership Network.



I have been at the forefront of the movement to build a new Nigeria for over a decade over the past decade, I have built a track record of National transformation projects, many of which are so bold and audacious; near impossible tasks.



Notable among the too many to-mention transformation projects which I championed is the largest urban renewal project in Nigeria’s history known as Mushin Makeover where I mobilized over 2,000 volunteers to paint 296 houses across 7 streets of the Mushin suburb of Lagos, at no charge to the owners and resident of the buildings.



I have also organised the epoch-making GEMSTONE GLOBAL READING FESTIVAL where over 12,000 students spread across 18 state capitals in Nigeria as well as in 9 countries across Africa, Europe, and the USA all read out aloud in their various locations selected sections of my book 17 secrets of high flying students.”

“In 2014, the government of Anambra state formally endorsed & adopted the 10 Values for the citizens and civil service of the state, also in November 2014, the government of Lagos state trained 500 of its top civil servants across all ministries & agencies on the 10 Values.”



Commenting about the conference, Ichechi Okonkwo, CEO, of Victoria Crest Homes said:” It was organised bring together industry experts professionals to help empower build that connection and the networking platform that we need to succeed in the industry as professionals, as peers as partners and to push our industry and ensure that we continue to prosper.



On the challenges facing the real sector, she said: “The reason why we’re here is to learn and see how we can overcome those challenges like power, water, climate change, etc. One of the major reasons why we have those issues or challenges is because real estate is capital intensive and that doesn’t necessarily have to be a disadvantage. We can play our role by getting the right knowledge. If you have the technical know-how there’s no way you would fail at anything. Of government has its role to play in building real estate.



So government and private sector need collaboration to develop the sector.



So it is not the government alone that can do it. Whatever sector you look at, the government alone cannot do it. We need the government. We need the private sector. We need everyone to collaborate. So whatever issues we’re having in the real estate sector is not just government related. We all have to come to the table, all the stakeholders to ensure that everyone does their part if the government does do but the developers do their part, the architects, the engineers, the regulators, everyone does their part, and then those issues would begin to fizzle out.