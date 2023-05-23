Real estate firm expands operations to FCT

…Unveils two housing projects

By Juliet Umeh

Recognizing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja’s status as a hub of economic and cultural significance, a Lagos-based real estate development company, The Amari, has officially announced its move to expand operations to Abuja.

According to the firm, the move which it initiated in the last quarter of 2022, was aimed at bringing the company’s signature blend of sophistication and excellence to the thriving real estate market of Abuja, while offering discerning investors and residents unparalleled opportunities for upscale living.

It noted that The Amari’s entry into Abuja will mark a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

The CEO of the company, Mr. Wale Olayanju, said, as a leading developer with an impressive portfolio of successful projects, The Amari is bringing extensive experience and a strong track record to the Northern market.

He said: “The company’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional quality, unique architectural designs, and meticulous attention to detail sets it apart as a premium choice for discerning homebuyers and investors.”

He further stated: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in The Amari’s journey with our expansion into Abuja. The city’s dynamic real estate market and its tremendous potential align perfectly with our vision of delivering unmatched luxury and innovation. We are committed to setting new standards of excellence in the industry”

“The launch of The Amari Terraces, Kaura and The Amari Apartments in Durumi, Abuja represents a significant milestone for our company. These projects showcase our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional living spaces that seamlessly blend aesthetics, functionality, and comfort.

“The decision to expand operations to Abuja underscores our commitment to supporting growth and development across the nation. The company’s investment in Abuja reflects its confidence in the city’s potential for sustainable growth and its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors and residents alike” Olayanju stated.

The Head of Marketing, Mr. Paul George also commented on the two projects. “We are proud to introduce our two exceptional real estate developments in Abuja. The first, “The Amari Terraces,” is an exclusive collection of five units of four-bedroom luxury terrace duplexes nestled in the prestigious Kaura District.

“These exquisite residences showcase the perfect harmony between contemporary aesthetics and functional design, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience.

“The Amari Terraces boast spacious interiors, high-end finishes, lush green surroundings, and state-of-the-art amenities to cater to the discerning tastes of Abuja’s elite,” he explained.

“The second project, The Amari Apartments is located in Durumi, Abuja, and presents a block of designed two and three-bedroom apartments. These modern homes offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability.

“The Amari Apartments will provide residents with an urban oasis in the heart of Abuja. Residents will enjoy a range of amenities, including a play area for kids, landscaped gardens, and 24-hour security, ensuring a safe and luxurious living environment,” George stated.

Meanwhile, he noted that all available units at the Amari are reasonably priced and are offered well below the market price.

He stressed: “We have also created convenient payment plans to allow our investors more flexibility with their payments.

“Both structures are currently under construction and are due for completion by the fourth quarter of 2023, so all investors that purchase a unit at either Amari Terraces or Apartments will definitely be getting the keys to their homes this year.”