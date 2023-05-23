RE-10th NASS: Three horse race as Lawan joins fray for president

National Assembly

Philanthropist and oil magnate, Emeka Offor has written to Vanguard Media Limited over a report published on the organisation’s website, wherein he was listed among those plotting to install a particular person as Senate President of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Dr. Offor in his reaction said Levinus Nwabughiogu, the reporter of the story titled, “10th NASS: Three horse race as Lawan joins fray for president”, published on May 22, mischievously wants to drag him (Emeka Offor) into the politics of the National Assembly knowing too well that he is neither a politician nor a senator-elect.

Dr. Offor’s statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the above publication which appeared on your edition of 22nd May, 2023. The said publication by one of your reporters, Levinus Nwabughiogu, stated that I was among stakeholders planning to install a particular person as Senate President of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“It is surprising that your reporter would intentionally and mischievously want to drag me into the politics of the National Assembly knowing too well that I am neither a politician nor a senator-elect. I wish to place on public records that I never participated in the meeting under reference and never discussed the subject matter. It is, therefore, obvious that the reportage was done in bad intent to bring my person into disrepute, malign my hard-earned reputation and mislead the public.”

“As a consequence of your Reporter’s indiscretion, the following media platforms and even more have re-circulated this fake news which is also trending on Social media Facebook: New Telegraph; Voice of Liberty; Anaedo Online; The Nigerian Voice; Naija News; Within Nigeria.

“Consequently, I demand an immediate retraction of the false news from all these mediums and platforms. Furthermore, I demand you publish the retraction in your three consecutive editions with effect from today the 23rd May, 2023.

“I also demand an apology from you published in the same Newspaper. The relationship between me and Vanguard Newspaper has been very cordial and this unverified falsehood should not be allowed to affect it. So do the needful please.”

Editor’s note: We have retracted and removed the story in its entirety on our website and we apologise to Dr. Emeka Offor for any damage the referenced story may have caused him and urge the public to disregard the report.